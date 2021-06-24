STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Project to knit nation together through words

The project is being initiated in collaboration with the Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation (VSSC).

Published: 24th June 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to inculcate reading habit in students, the National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS), along with the P N Panicker Foundation, planned a month-long event, as part of which weekly online programmes will be held for students.

According to Indira Rajan, secretary-general, NCCS, this is a unified effort to knit the nation together through words, unlike the usual practice of observing the Reading Day separately in different pockets of the country.  

“As part of the first programme of the series, Kerala State Chief Secretary V P Joy launched the project by sharing his poetic works with over 100 students. Admission to the programme is through registration only. The next in the series will see the launch of the Akshara Jyothi event by Joseph Immanuel, director (Academics), CBSE, on Thursday,” said Indira.

“This series will try to awaken the storytelling skills of students from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Each participant will get a chance to read a paragraph from a selected book. The programme will be inaugurated by the CBSE academics director Joseph Immanuel by reading the first paragraph of the first chapter of the book,” she said. The project is a national endeavour, she added.

