Special Covid vaccine programme to begin in July

In order to pace up the vaccination process in Ernakulam and also enable vaccination for the marginalised, a special programme is set to start in the district from July 1.

Image of vaccine being administered used for representation (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In order to pace up the vaccination process in Ernakulam and also enable vaccination for the marginalised, a special programme is set to start in the district from July 1. An action plan for the same has been completed by the district administration. On priority basis, people from marginalised communities, those above the age of 60, the bed-ridden, the differently-abled, the homeless, those belonging to SC/ST categories and those living in colonies will get the shots. 

“The aim is to vaccinate those who are unable to access digital platforms. We will assist them to register in the portal and vaccination will be given on priority basis for them. This will facilitate vaccination for all sections of the society,” said a health official. 

The Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) bodies in their respective regions will prepare the list of those entitled for vaccination. The assistance of rapid response force, volunteers, ward members, Anganwadi, Kudumbashree and Akshaya Kendra workers will be sought for the collection of information to prepare the list, which will be handed over to health department officials.

A special section at the vaccination centres will be allotted for the homeless. With the coordination of NGOs or local bodies, they can be brought to the nearest vaccination centres for the jab. Spot registration is facilitated for those above the age of 60 who are yet to receive the first dose. “First the priority will be given to those above 60, and then it will come down to 55, 50 and 45 years,” said Dr M G Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination in the district.

