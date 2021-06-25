STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

In a first in Kerala, doctors use IVL to remove calcium deposits in blood vessels

The procedure was conducted for a 75-year-old patient who was hospitalized with uncontrolled diabetes with a non-healing ulcer, at Kochi's VPS Lakeshore Hospital.

Published: 25th June 2021 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the first time in Kerala, calcium deposits that blocked the blood vessels in a patient's leg were removed using an advanced technology called Intravascular lithotripsy (IVL).

The procedure was conducted for a 75-year-old patient who was hospitalized with uncontrolled diabetes with a non-healing ulcer, at VPS Lakeshore Hospital here. The treatment procedures were led by Dr. Cibi Issac and Dr. Anand Kumar V, senior consultants in the Dept of Cardiology at the hospital.

When the patient was hospitalised two weeks back, he was also suffering from severe pain in his right leg. "Doppler study of the leg showed decreased blood flow to the leg which was confirmed by an angiogram. The main blood vessel to the leg was totally occluded and there was heavy calcification in the stenosed area," a release by the hospital said. Unfortunately, usual angioplasty balloons could not open the vessel due to calcification, it said. 

Hence, the doctors used the new technology called Intravascular lithotripsy (for breaking the calcium in this patient which was done for the first time in a leg blood vessel in Kerala. The IVL procedure makes use of a special balloon that can emit sound waves to the blocked area and this sonic energy can break the calcium. Finally, the procedure was completed by implanting stents which resulted in good blood flow. The patient had relief of pain in the leg and his ulcer is healing slowly now. 

Dr. Cibi Issac, who led the treatment, said the advantage of this technology is that it can be done through a pinhole made in the groin under local anesthesia with minimal complications. "We can hope that more and more patients will benefit from this technology in the future," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Intravascular lithotripsy VPS Lakeshore Hospital Kerala medical technology Kerala health infra
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp