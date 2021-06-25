Kudumbashree launches campaigns to support female victims of violence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To combat the rising cases of violence against women, Kudumbashree has launched various campaigns. ‘Murukkuna Kurukkukal’ (tightening knot), a statewide webinar focusing on gender resource centres, will be held. On June 25, the poster for the campaign will be released by community development society, area development society and ayalkootam groups.

A wide range of campaign was launched to promote the activities of gender help desk providing services such as short-term accommodation, food, counselling and legal assistance to women. Kudumbashree has begun a massive awareness campaign against all forms of discrimination against women in society, including dowry deaths. No more silent suffering. Raise your voice and respond Kudumbasree’s Snehitha Gender Help Desk toll-free number: 180042678