Lokame Tharavadu to return soon

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The art exhibition Lokame Tharavadu by Kochi Biennale Foundation, spread over five different venues, began in March — right at the early stages of the second wave of Covid. With restrictions in place, the art show ran uninterrupted for more than a month before shutting down. “Due to the severity of the pandemic cases across India, we have temporarily closed the exhibition until conditions are favourable for safe viewing. We will follow the guidelines of the government and there will be no compromise in that,” said Premjish Acharya, the programme and editorial head of Lokame Tharavadu. The team is now busy planning for a reopening. Most probably by July 1, Lokame Tharavadu will be once again open for the public.

However, the organising team under artist Bose Krishnamachari were busy organising a series of panel discussions where they explored the idea of home in a world of increased migrations, refugee crisis and stories of displacement. The ongoing panel discussion, Interrogating the Art Pedagogy, focuses specifically on Kerala.

The idea of home

The series kicked off on May 2 with a panel comprising the curator Bose Krishnamachari and eminent personalities from across the art world. Premjish said the exhibition rethinks normative ideas of home in a conditioned society, especially among Malayalis. “Home has been an important trope in Malayali imagination and the public sphere. Look at the number of popular songs, literary works and movies that centre around the concept of home and family. There’s a nostalgic charm associated with these works,” Premjish added.

The discussion series “Where are you from?: Making Alternative Homes” inspires the viewers to move away from the romanticised version of home and rethink homelessness, belonging and identity. J Devika, Deepan Sivaraman, and Sumangala Damodaran were part of the discussion.

Exploring virtual space

Lokame Tharavdu had also intended to showcase various academic, literary and cultural programmes in its venues. However, the pandemic forced them to completely shift to the online platform. “It has allowed me the possibility to invite speakers from different parts of India and abroad. However, the problem is the discussions are being reduced to an event. A physical gathering of a group of dynamic thinkers and practitioners cannot be replaced by a virtual platform. We need to make it fully immersive,” Premjish said.

THE ART PEDAGOGY

Along with the talk series that reconceptualises the idea of home, the Lokame Tharavadu is also discussing Indian art practices and teachings. “There is a huge gap between how art is practised, produced and exhibited, and the public perception of art,” Premjish, who is also a prominent curator and an art critic, explained. He added that the Indian art curriculum is redundant and students do not learn the historic context of their practice and that there is no contemporary theory to support their practice. “My vision is to collect these presentations and circulate them to the various art departments of India as a handbook on art education restructuring,” Premjish added.