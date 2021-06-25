STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
M32 steps up the game

Samsung’s new Galaxy M32 comes with a compact built, that weighs around 196 gm 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Samsung Galaxy M32, the successor of M31 launched last year, is a  lightweight phone that will give one an in-hand feel. The phone is available in two colours, black and light blue. The usual glossy texture of Samsung phones has been transferred to this too.

Galaxy M32 has not compromised on its display. The super AMOLED display features a 6.4-inch full HD+resolution, along with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness. Even if the screen is tilted, there is no darkening. The inclusion of a super AMOLED display has given a decent viewing angle. The Widevine L1 certification enables the user to enjoy 1080p content on Amazon Prime and Netflix. The variant comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The dual-sim Galaxy M32 runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with 6GB RAM. As far as the storage is concerned, the phone has up to 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card through a dedicated slot. The device packs a 6,000mAh battery that enables 25W fast charging, though the variant comes out with 15W fast charging.

The key selling points of any Samsung device being its battery and display, M32 also features the same. As a result, not much focus has been given to its gaming performance. Though the Smooth Ultra setting is available, the device doesn’t support a smooth experience for heavy gaming.

Galaxy M32 offers a quad-camera set up, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and, a 2-megapixel shooter. Pictures and videos captured using the selfie camera are quite impressive as it features 20 megapixels, and video can be captured in 1080p at 30fps.
 

