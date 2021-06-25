Of struggles and small wins: Tale of a woman staffer at Kochi crematorium

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Celeena Michael’s life has been a struggle, but it can inspire women who curse themselves for failed marriages and think of ending their lives. Her husband left her and their two daughters 25 years ago. Not willing to give up, the 57-year-old started going for construction jobs in the neighbourhood.With the meagre amount she received as daily wages, she sent both her daughters — Mary Manju and Sini — to school.

Slowly, she started saving and constructed a small house in her hometown, Athani near Thrikkakara, close to the crematorium she works now. “Both my children were good at their studies, and I wanted them to study as much as they wanted to. Daughters never seemed like a burden to me. When they grew up, I could marry them to good families. Both of them have two children. When there was a vacancy for an assistant at the crematorium, the management asked me if I could join, and I did,” she recalls.

Sini and her family live at Celeena’s house. Both sons-in-law of Celeena help her at the crematorium when she is unwell and manage the functioning of the place in her absence. “Nobody saw it as a bad job. There is risk involved when we cremate bodies of Covid patients, but we take precautionary measures,” Celeena says.

Jeo, who is married to Manju, was working as an autorickshaw driver ferrying children to and from schools. However, the pandemic took away his job. Sini is a homemaker and her husband Jayesh suffers from ailments that require him to rest. So, in effect, Celeena has once again become the lone breadwinner of the family.

“For Jayesh’s surgery and treatment alone, we spent around Rs 8 lakh. I have a responsibility towards my children and they help me when I need them. Now, I have to pay off several loans that together come up to almost Rs 25 lakh. I have to keep working,” she says.