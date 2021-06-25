STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Of struggles and small wins: Tale of a woman staffer at Kochi crematorium

Celeena Michael has been manning and supervising cremations at Thrikkakara municipality’s crematorium for more than 13 years. She has carried out more than 3,000 cremations so far

Published: 25th June 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Celeena Michael carries the logs for use at Thrikkakara crematorium | Albin Mathew

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Celeena Michael’s life has been a struggle, but it can inspire women who curse themselves for failed marriages and think of ending their lives. Her husband left her and their two daughters 25 years ago. Not willing to give up, the 57-year-old started going for construction jobs in the neighbourhood.With the meagre amount she received as daily wages, she sent both her daughters — Mary Manju and Sini — to school. 

Slowly, she started saving and constructed a small house in her hometown, Athani near Thrikkakara, close to the crematorium she works now. “Both my children were good at their studies, and I wanted them to study as much as they wanted to. Daughters never seemed like a burden to me. When they grew up, I could marry them to good families. Both of them have two children. When there was a vacancy for an assistant at the crematorium, the management asked me if I could join, and I did,” she recalls. 

Sini and her family live at Celeena’s house. Both sons-in-law of Celeena help her at the crematorium when she is unwell and manage the functioning of the place in her absence. “Nobody saw it as a bad job. There is risk involved when we cremate bodies of Covid patients, but we take precautionary measures,” Celeena says.

Jeo, who is married to Manju, was working as an autorickshaw driver ferrying children to and from schools. However, the pandemic took away his job. Sini is a homemaker and her husband Jayesh suffers from ailments that require him to rest. So, in effect, Celeena has once again become the lone breadwinner of the family.

“For Jayesh’s surgery and treatment alone, we spent around Rs 8 lakh. I have a responsibility towards my children and they help me when I need them. Now, I have to pay off several loans that together come up to almost Rs 25 lakh. I have to keep working,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crematorium Kochi
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp