Road to recovery from pandemic for Kochi

Health experts say that as many as 85% of the people who survive Covid face pulmonary issues and they should take systematic care to regain health

Published: 25th June 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

By  Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: The city is slowly freeing itself from the grip of Covid and the number of fresh cases has come down. More patients are turning negative, but experts warn that a systematic care is needed for them to regain their physical and mental health. All institutions under the Ernakulam district medical office, including primary and community health centres, have set up post-Covid care facilities.

“85 per cent of the complications that surface after recovering from Covid are related to the respiratory system and the rest to the cardiovascular system. We are running separate clinics on Thursdays from 12pm to 2pm. Ernakulam General Hospital has a referral clinic which functions on all days except Sundays from 12pm to 2pm,” said a top official attached to the DMO’s office.

The official added that respiratory problems are common in those who survive Covid while some others complain about cardiac issues and myalgia (pain in muscle). Rarely, people suffer from memory loss. The official added that after turning negative, people should avoid alcohol, smoking and heavy workout for at least three months. “Only five per cent — mostly those who were in the ICU — experience critical issues post Covid. But people should be aware that same care should be taken even after recovering from the disease, especially regarding food and social habits. Diet should be balanced --- rich in fruits and vegetables,” the doctor added.

POINTS TO REMEMBER
Sometimes, a patient continues to experience symptoms four weeks or more after the initial recovery
If a patient has influenza-like symptoms, then he becomes non-infectious within 10 days of showing symptoms
The first follow-up visit (physical/telephonic) of a recovered patient should be within seven days after getting discharged from hospital
A study by Oxford Journal has revealed that nearly 50% of the people admitted to hospitals with severe virus attacks showed evidence of heart damage months after recovering from the disease

