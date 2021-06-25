Satire on point

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent dowry death of Ayurveda student Vismaya V Nair had sparked a lot of controversy on social media. Content creator Nandan V P, popularly known as Dr Max, recently released a short sarcastic video on the subject, exposing the social evil, dowry.

Nandan, a Thiruvananthapuram-native, has brought in a humorous depiction of the ‘dowry talk’ that is a common sight when there is a marriage proposal in the pipeline. “Dowry and its problems have been a nagging issue for ages. I had witnessed provocative dowry enquires during marriage discussions in my family, which even resulted in the divorce of some of my relatives and friends. The elders will scorn us if we talk against dowry. I know the mindset of society won’t change overnight, but if I can make at least one person understand, I would consider it my success”.

Nandan is an MBBS graduate who gained recognition on social media during last year’s lockdown. The medical student became a content creator inspired by videos of Kannada actor Danish Sait and Malayalam content creator Arun Pradeep. His love for the post-apocalyptic film Mad Max, made Nandan to keep his name as Dr Max on social media.

He started doing videos out of boredom once he returned from China after completing his medical course. “Sarcasm is a good tool to convey your opinions on social convictions. I turn into characters Manacaud Mangala, Senthil and Manacaud Omanakuttan to present the topic, which I find is an easier way to reach out,” he says.

Nandan also makes videos that are relatable to every middle-class Malayali household. “Eating dosa and sambar or chutney for breakfast is a common practice in every house in Thiruvananthapuram, which was one of my popular videos from the series. Another one was about unusual pet names like naming a cat ‘puppy’, which many Malayalis do,” he quips.

The aspiring content creator dreams of becoming an actor. “I am planning to bring out a video on sexual abuse that young boys face on buses and other public transport systems,” he says.