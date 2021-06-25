STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Satire on point

Medical graduate Nandan V P speaks to his social media followers on socially relevant issues, but with a tint of sarcasm

Published: 25th June 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent dowry death of Ayurveda student Vismaya V Nair had sparked a lot of controversy on social media. Content creator Nandan V P, popularly known as Dr Max, recently released a short sarcastic video on the subject, exposing the social evil, dowry.

Nandan, a Thiruvananthapuram-native, has brought in a humorous depiction of the ‘dowry talk’ that is a common sight when there is a marriage proposal in the pipeline.  “Dowry and its problems have been a nagging issue for ages. I had witnessed provocative dowry enquires during marriage discussions in my family, which even resulted in the divorce of some of my relatives and friends. The elders will scorn us if we talk against dowry.  I know the mindset of society won’t change overnight, but if I can make at least one person understand, I would consider it my success”.

Nandan is an MBBS graduate who gained recognition on social media during last year’s lockdown. The medical student became a content creator inspired by videos of Kannada actor Danish Sait and Malayalam content creator Arun Pradeep. His love for the post-apocalyptic film Mad Max, made Nandan to keep his name as Dr Max on social media.

 He started doing videos out of boredom once he returned from China after completing his medical course. “Sarcasm is a good tool to convey your opinions on social convictions. I turn into characters Manacaud Mangala, Senthil and Manacaud Omanakuttan to present the topic, which I find is an easier way to reach out,” he says.

Nandan also makes videos that are relatable to every middle-class Malayali household. “Eating dosa and sambar or chutney for breakfast is a common practice in every house in Thiruvananthapuram, which was one of my popular videos from the series. Another one was about unusual pet names like naming a cat ‘puppy’, which many Malayalis do,” he quips. 

The aspiring content creator dreams of becoming an actor. “I am planning to bring out a video on sexual abuse that young boys face on buses and other public transport systems,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp