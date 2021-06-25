‘Snehathode Oru Kai Sahayam’ to aid those in need

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Snehathode Oru Kai Sahayam’ (a helping hand with love) project for those left reeling under the economic impact of the pandemic was inaugurated by Hibi Eden, MP, at the municipal community hall here on Wednesday. Under the project, people can donate anything that they are not using as long as the item is in good condition. Furniture, electronic appliances, books, bicycles and other items can be donated at the collection centre functioning at the municipal community Hall.

Unni Kakkanad, councillor of ward 14, Thrikkakara, came forward with such a scheme. The first items were donated by Dr M C Dileep Kumar, former vice-chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit.

Ajitha Thankappan, Thrikakkara municipal chairperson, A A Ibrahimkutty, municipal vice-chairman, Smitha Sunny, chairperson. development standing committee, Suneera Firoz, welfare standing committee, and social workers attended.