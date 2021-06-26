‘It’s time to change our attitude’

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The ineffectiveness of programmes and campaigns that aim to help youngsters get away from drug abuse is due to the lopsided approach, says Global DDR Trainer of the United Nations Office of Drug Control Francis Moothedan Raphel. He believes that the programmes meant to create awareness are creating only a wave. The actual focus should be on educating them scientifically about both synthetic drugs and naturally occurring elements like ganja, opium and cannabis.

According to him, the stigma attached to drug addiction is a big hindrance to this. “In my opinion, using the word addiction itself is wrong. It is a substance use disorder. It is a brain disorder, a threat to someone’s health. To make a difference, we need to first change our approach towards youngsters who are exposed to it,” said Raphel, who is also the Ernakulam district coordinator of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Under the initiative, over 100 MSW volunteers are being trained to create in-depth awareness among youngsters on drug use. The volunteers are taught to think of addiction as a brain disorder, learn about available treatments and remove the social stigma attached to addiction.

He said that increased anxiety and stress can be a major cause for increased substance abuse among youngsters. “For some, dealing with stress is difficult. Hence they depend on drugs,” he says. Studies have found that children with hereditary mental disorders cannot overcome stress. These groups are genetically vulnerable to drug addiction.

He also explained that there are several environmental factors like peer pressure and family issues to blame equally. Almost 40 to 60 per cent of drug users do so due to hereditary issues and the remaining aquire it due to environmental factors.

“A few years back I happened to come across a case study of a young teenage boy who started using drugs at a very young age and eventually got involved in crims. Later, he began to sell drugs and was arrested.

After his release from jail after two years of imprisonment, he was sent to me for counselling and I learned that his family was broken. With parents fighting all day and repeated torture from his father. the young boy turned to drugs. He did not come back for the follow-ups and continued to use drugs and ended up in jail again,” he added.

“Addiction is not curable. Self-control is the only way out of it. It is just like diabetes. A diabetic never recovers, the patient learns to live with it. Internationally, the recovery rate on addiction is less than 6 per cent,” he says. One way to make children aware of drug addiction and it’s adverse effects is by integrating the subject into school education at a young age. “Schools should focus on having atleast one expert who can talk in depth on the subject,” he added.