Op Dark Hunt nips goonda activities in rural areas

Action has been taken against 53 people in over a year; more than 100 troublemakers identified and being monitored regularly

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Not long ago, the areas surrounding Aluva, Nedumbassery and Perumbavoor in were notorious for goons and gang-wars on a regular basis. Thanks to Operation Dark Hunt, launched by the Ernakulam Rural Police, goonda activities have come down drastically over the past one year. According to the police, action has been taken against 53 persons under Operation Dark Hunt in over a year. More than 100 troublemakers deemed a threat to peace in society have been identified and are being monitored on a regular basis. As many as 27 persons have been put under preventive detention under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) while 26 persons were expelled from the district under the Act warning them against entering the district. 

Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief K Karthick said Operation Dark Hunt has been effective in curbing goonda activities to a certain extent.“The difference is very evident after Operation Dark Hunt was launched. It is a three-pronged measure -- identify frequent troublemakers, cut illegal channels of funding and bring peace. Apart from slapping KAAPA, we could identify their funding sources. We have identified more than 100 persons who have multiple criminal cases,” he said. 

Under KAAPA, the district collector has ordered a preventive detention of six months against any guilty person based on police recommendation. Often, a person facing preventive detention gets released after approaching the KAAPA board and higher courts. However, very few persons detained as part of Operation Dark Hunt have managed to come out of detention. On the other hand, a major concern is that a majority of these history-sheeters have undergone KAAPA detention on numerous occasions.

“Under Operation Dark Hunt, KAAPA is initiated after doing all necessary homework to ensure that the action taken would not be revised by higher authorities and courts. As a result, most of the persons detained under the Operation could not get relief even after approaching the Supreme Court.

If a person engages in criminal activities again after facing a preventive detention of six months, we initiate another KAAPA detention for one year. We also approach the courts concerned to dismiss the bail granted in the cases registered against such persons,” the officer said. Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath said goonda activities are not happening now as in the past. However, his concern is that a new set of youngsters are getting involved in criminal activities.

