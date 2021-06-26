STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Strong is sober

A 16-year-old girl, undergoing treatment at a govt de-addiction centre, talks about how she was used for drug trafficking by her family

Published: 26th June 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Illus: Express

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sixteen-year-old Soumya (name changed) reached Mukthi Sadan de-addiction centre in Njalikkara near Angamaly along with her mother. She was addicted to all kinds of drugs, especially new-generation drugs, and needed treatment. Unlike the four other inmates, her condition was critical and needed more care, remembers Fr Joseph Parecattil, director of the centre.

“Soumya comes from a broken family. Her mother got separated from her first husband after having an affair with another man. That man’s wife and two sons also left him. So, the mother started living with him and her two children -- a daughter and a son. Soumya was born in her mother’s second relationship. After Soumya’s birth, they also got separated and her mother started living with another man, whom Soumya hated,” Fr Joseph said.

He added that most of the inmates who reached the centre are coming from broken families. Soumya’s elder stepsister was married off and her stepbrother was lured into a drug dealers’ network by locals near their house in a slum in Alappuzha. According to her, it was her brother who first introduced her to drugs and used her for trafficking small quantities of drugs in packets.

“Soumya often used to fight with her mother’s new partner, and following such a spat, the government officials intervened, and she was given to her maternal grandmother’s custody. Sometimes, her mother used to visit her and she brought the girl to the centre after realising that Soumya was addicted and needed treatment,” Fr Joseph said.

He says that she is very talented and grasps everything they teach at the centre. “She dropped studies in class seven. Now we teach her English grammar and she can understand the language very well. She is also good at drawing and craft. Soumya has recovered 50 per cent from the addiction, but needs more attention and care,” he said.

The director said the frequent visits by her mother had been upsetting her mental stability and they complained to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Officials from the police’s juvenile wing and the CWC visited the centre and recorded her statements. Soumya is now under the custodianship of the state. The deaddiction centre informed the authorities that soon after her mother’s visit, she insisted on going back and dropping out of the treatment. “She once told us that she used to get Rs 500 for handing over just one packet of drugs and that helped her earn better. The access for immediate money is luring even children to this trade,” he said.

FIRST DE-ADDICTION CENTRE FOR WOMEN
Mukthi Sadan now has five inmates including a mother and daughter, who are addicted to alcohol and ganja. Others are aged 30 to 55. One of them was discharged after treatment. The centre, the first in the state for women, started functioning in April. Mukthi Sadan is part of Nirmal Nikethan Mukthi Sadan de-addiction centre for men, functioning for nearly 32 years in Pukkattupady. The women’s centre will be funded by the state government in the initial year and, then, will be taken care of by the Union government. Females aged more than 10 years are admitted here. Those addicted to drinking, smoking, drugs and mobile phones are treated here. An inmate can be housed here for treatment for 30 to 90 days. The centre is concentrating more on counselling and, every week, they have arranged the service of a psychiatrist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp