STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Teak takeaway

Serin Elza John designs beautiful, useful, affordable artefacts on the elite wood traditionally used in traditional furnitures

Published: 26th June 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Gone are the days when you would associate teakwood with everything grand and bulky. At Serin Elza John venture t.e.a.k (the eclectic artistans kraft), you find minimalistic, classy, and elegant home decor items made from elite wood. It isn’t bulky but is instead sophisticated and minimal in design. Serin focuses on a functional and timeless design. 

“Teak is a beautiful wood variety and so are the products made out of it. I stick with teak because whatever you fashion out of it, stands the test of time. It doesn’t wither away or break. So if you buy it or gift it to someone, it will stay with you. I didn’t want to indulge in mass-producing furniture — many people already do that. So I chose to handcraft cute wooden pieces,” says Serin. Her team of carpenters crafts the pieces she designs. 

An assistant professor at Kerala Law Academy, Serin has no background in the field of designing, but the teak decors she fashions are professionally done. “I wanted to study law since I was in school and that’s why I pursued it. Now that I am also into designing articles in teak, I sometimes think of doing a course in designing. But most of the courses take years and so I abandoned the idea,” says Serin, a Thiruvananthapuram-native.  

It all started a decade ago when Serin designed the furniture in her home. “A few people liked it and asked if we could do it for them. We did, but then that was it,” says Serin whose husband Joseph Mohan is in the timber business. And several years later, in 2019, she got back into her love for furniture design, creating unique utility-oriented home decors. Her collection includes serving trays, travel tags, cake stands, phone and recipe book stands, and so on. 

“I feel everything we make needs to serve a purpose. I don’t make decors or articles that are useless. It is simply a wastage of wood and is not sustainable,” says Serin. She also wants to ensure that her articles are affordable. She has products ranging from Rs 350 to Rs 15,000. “Teak is an expensive wood. But I want people to be able to afford it too. So my articles start at Rs 350, a travel tag. I also customise the works according to the customer’s requirement. We also do not make a large number of pieces of the same kind. That ensures each piece is unique, unlike the mass-produced ones,” says Serin. “It’s good to see something you conceived as a product. It’s the most satisfying feeling,” says Serin.  Instagram handle: @‘loveitinwood’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp