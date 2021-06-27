Denizens fume as water ‘stinks’ of diesel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over the past three days, life has become hell for thousands of families residing across five wards in the city. The strong pungent smell of diesel that started to emanate from the water supply lines of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) turned unbearable by Friday night, leaving their drinking water totally unfit for consumption. The worst affected areas are Ponnurunni, Thykoodam and Toc-H School Road.

Authorities have started inspections to determine a suspected leak on the underground pipelines of BPCL passing through Ponnurunni, where a main underground drinking water supply line of KWA crosses the pipeline corridor, connecting the Kochi refinery at Ambalamugal with the tanker berths near Subhash Park. The pipeline corridor has seven underground cast iron pipelines to carry crude oil and other petroleum products.

According to BPCL officials, the leak is suspected to have occurred in a pipeline passing through the 18km-long pipeline corridor. A team of engineers from BPCL and KWA is specifically checking the pipeline near the Ponnurunni railway overbridge, where they suspect the leak. “We get an alert in our control station at the refinery only if the leak is considerably high. We have to excavate all suspected spots to identify the issue. It’s a time-consuming process,” said an officer.

Residents of Mayyikaparambu road in Ponnurunni collect drinking water from supply vehicle on Saturday after water from KWA pipelines turned unfit for consumption

| pics: Albin Mathew

A KWA officer at the spot said the oil which spilled out of the BPCL pipelines might have seeped into the KWA lines coming from Thammanam pumping station. “When we dug up some areas, we could see a layer of oil in the groundwater and got a strong smell of diesel. We have stopped pumping water and the pipeline has been temporarily sealed to prevent further spread of the contaminated water,” the KWA official said, adding that at least 5,000 connection lines would have been affected.

Ponnurunni (ward 53) councillor C D Bindhu said residents are in an agitated mood as the authorities didn’t take up the issue seriously when they complained of the diesel smell two days ago. “It was only on Saturday that they finally decided to check. By then, more areas were affected,” she said, adding that they have arranged for vehicle supply of potable water for the residents in each affected ward.

“I haven’t taken a bath for two days now. When I step into the bathroom, I get the strong smell of diesel. We had fortunately managed to store some water for cooking. Otherwise, the situation would have been even worse. We don’t know how to live without water until they find the leak and rectify it,” said 69-year-old Rossily John of Lal Salaam Residence Association colony at Ponnurunni.

According to Anitha Sajeevan, another resident, the discomfort of not even being able to take a bath in the middle of a pandemic was difficult to deal with. The authorities started the vehicle supply of water only on Saturday, she pointed out.“We don’t have enough water to wash plates and utensils in the kitchen. Even the water tanks in our homes are reeking of diesel. Cleaning the tank is another herculean task. We washed it twice already, but the smell refuses to leave. We have no idea when it will get better now. We can’t even employ someone to clean the tank because of the fear of Covid,” said 58-year-old Ambujam, who had been waiting by the road to collect water from the supply vehicle arranged by the councillor.

Meanwhile, officials said it will take at least three days to restore water supply in the affected areas, as they have to flush out the contaminated water and clean the supply lines by repeated flushing.Ajith Kumar, KWA assistant executive engineer, Kadavanthara, said the office received complaints regarding oil-mixed water from the Ponnurunni area on Tuesday. “After that, a detailed examination was held by the KWA Vyttila Subdivision to identify the leak. But we couldn’t find any leak and the only place left to examine was the BPCL’s pipeline corridor. The matter was brought to the attention of the BPCL officials, As of now, we have isolated our drinking water pipes. Traces of oil in the pipe can be flushed, once the BPCL fixes the leakage,” he said.

According to BPCL officials, on receipt of information from the municipal councillor on Saturday morning regarding the presence of hydrocarbon in the waterline, BPCL sent excavation and fire crews to the site to check and confirm any leak to the underground pipelines carrying hydrocarbon from the refinery to the tanker berths at Jetty. “So far, no leaks have been found. But excavation is continuing,” an official said. However, the KWA officials, in a statement, said a leak was detected in the area in the presence of BPCL officials.