Fitness trainers’ protest goes viral in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The protest held by fitness trainers and gym owners demanding permission to open gyms has gone viral on social media. Fitness model and short film actor Bithul Babu along with his friends Babu Chacko and Jeff Ajith organised a work-out protest standing in the queue in front of a beverages outlet at Vaniyakkadu near Paravur in Ernakulam district on June 22 demanding permission to open health clubs.

“There is crowding in front of beverages outlets across the state. If the government allows health clubs to function adhering to Covid regulations, it will be of great help. We can admit five people each in half-an-hour sessions,” said Bithul.

“A health club needs an investment of Rs 20 lakh and most of us have availed bank loans for investment. Besides, we need 2,000 sq ft space for the club and paying monthly rent is a big challenge. Most of the gym owners are in crisis and many are facing bank attachment. Many gym owners were forced to sell their health clubs. The government should consider our plight and relax restrictions,” said Bithul.

The protest has evoked huge response on social media and many people have extended their support to the demand.

ALSO WATCH | How Mumbai, India's most crowded city, beat the odds, and the coronavirus: