Serial fraudster arrested

According to the complainant, the accused pocketed Rs 3.5 lakh after promising her a job in a nationalised bank in Kochi.

Binu Chacko

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 46-year-old man hailing from Pathanamthitta was arrested for duping people of vast sums of money after luring them with the promise of jobs in nationalised banks, Indian Oil Corporation, other PSUs and foreign countries.Binu P Chacko of Perunthuruthi, Kavumbhagam, Tiruvalla, who claims to be the Catholic Forum leader, was arrested by the Kochi city police in Kottayam, following a complaint from an Idukki native woman. 

According to the complainant, the accused pocketed Rs 3.5 lakh after promising her a job in a nationalised bank in Kochi. There are similar cases against Binu at Idukki Kanjikuzhy, Kottayam west, Kuruvilangad, Changanassery, Mannarkkad and Ernakulam Central police stations. He has also cheated people after offering them MBBS seats in several Catholic Church institutions. Police said Binu Chacko had duped people of several crore after promising them jobs. 

Despite the complaints piling up, there were hardly any leads for the police to proceed with the case.  “ So we decided to examine his recent call data records(CDR). By doing so, we came to know that he contacted a workshop to have his car’s mirror repaired. Our team reached Kottayam to locate the workshop guy. He showed us the photo that the accused had sent him as part of finding a suitable mirror for his car. We could see a billboard in the backdrop of the picture.

We were sure that the picture was taken in front of his home. Based on this, we conducted a search in Kottayam. We asked several shop owners and finally we nabbed him from his rented flat,” said the officer.A team consisting of Inspector Girish N, Sub Inspector Pradeep S, Anilkumar and CPOs Mahin Aboobakkar and Rajesh arrested the accused from Kottayam on Friday night.

