STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Design to free Kochi's Vyttila junction of traffic jams to be drawn up soon

The district administration has also been instructed to hold regular meetings every month to get an update of the land acquisition process to the minister.

Published: 28th June 2021 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

The traffic scene at Vyttila junction on Sunday

The traffic scene at Vyttila junction on Sunday. (File photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The traffic snarl, which has been a daily affair, at Vyttila Junction will soon be a thing of the past. PWD minister Mohamed Riyas, at a meeting here on Sunday directed authorities to come up with a foolproof plan that will ensure the junction is free of bottlenecks for at least 20 years. 

"The plan should be well-devised without any scope for complaint," Riyas said at the meeting attended by people's representatives and officials from departments concerned. The Public Works Department had constructed the Vyttila and Kundanoor flyovers as part of a comprehensive project to decongest the junctions. However, the snarl-up continues to pose a headache to commuters. 

The PWD, NH, NHAI and traffic wing officials have been instructed to carry out a joint inspection of the area and hold a detailed traffic study to prepare a scientific plan. "Land acquisition will be carried out in areas, if necessary," said the minister.

However, the final decision will only be taken after taking into consideration the report submitted by the PWD and the National Highway Authority in 2019. Riyas also directed authorities to prepare a plan to provide temporary relief to commuters.

Meanwhile, the minister also instructed authorities to expedite the land acquisition procedure at the Thammanam-Pullepady road. According to the minister, a separate meeting of the stakeholders will be called to further look into the issues. "The authorities have been directed to begin the work on the stretch from Kathrikadavu junction to Karakkodam bridge where land acquisition process has been completed," said the minister.

After this, the instructions are to acquire land from Kathrikadavu Junction to the Padma and from NH to Thammanam. “As soon as the land for the road project is completed, the construction work has to start,” directed the minister. The district collector has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the project, he said.

The district administration has also been instructed to hold regular meetings every month to get an update of the land acquisition process to the minister.The development of the Thammanam-Pullepady road, which comes under the KIIFB and falls under the jurisdiction of Kochi Corporation, will bring reprieve to the traffic snarls in the city. At present, the road, which lies parallel to the Infopark road, doesn’t have the width to accommodate two cars side-by-side.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vyttila Junction Mohamed Riyas Vyttila traffic Kochi Kochi traffic
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp