Kochi: Maradu municipality vaccinates remote island residents and bed-ridden patients against COVID

Maradu municipality undertook a COVID vaccination campaign that saw around 45 families belonging to the Scheduled Caste community living on an island within the civic body limits getting vaccinated.

Published: 28th June 2021 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

A bed-ridden patient being vaccinated by the health workers from Valanthakad PHC as part of the initiative launched by the Maradu municipality

A bed-ridden patient being vaccinated by the health workers from Valanthakad PHC as part of the initiative launched by the Maradu municipality. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the battle against COVID continues all over the country, the civic bodies are also doing their bit. The municipalities, corporations and even panchayats are coming up with initiatives to ensure that the residents living in areas under their jurisdiction have been vaccinated. 

Recently, Maradu municipality undertook a COVID vaccination campaign that saw around 45 families belonging to the Scheduled Caste community living on an island within the civic body limits getting vaccinated. "Valanthakad island is the 22nd division of the municipality and can be reached only using a boat. It remains cut off from the mainland," said Maradu municipal chairman Antony Ashanparambil. 

According to him, there are only 45 families on the island and all belong to the SC community. "The vaccination drive was carried out under the leadership of Valanthakad Primary Health Centre and everyone above the age of 18 years was vaccinated," he said. Around 100 people, including 103-year-old Kunjamma, were inoculated against the virus. 

Every small step matters in the fight against the virus, said the municipal chairman. According to him, after the drive conducted on the island, the municipality then focused on those who are confined to their homes due to illnesses.

"The drive was again carried out in association with the Valanthakad PHC," he added. The initiative began with the vaccination of 75-year-old Hamila Mustafa, who is bed-ridden, said Antony. "PHC medical officer Dr Balu Bhasi led the drive," he added.

