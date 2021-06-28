Mumbai girl with severe lung ailment treated successfully at Kochi hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 16-year-old Mumbai girl, whose left lung was completely shrunk due to complex extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis ((XDR TB), was treated successfully at Amrita Hospitals, Kochi.

The girl was diagnosed with TB two years ago due to which her left lung was completely shrunk. XDR TB is a rare type of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR TB) that is resistant to medicines used to treat TB including isoniazid and rifampin, plus any fluoroquinolone and at least one of three injectable second-line drugs (i.e., amikacin, kanamycin, or capreomycin).

Due to her condition, she experienced severe shortness of breath while walking even if it's a short distance. She was referred to Amrita Hospitals for specialist treatment by Dr. Vikas Oswal, a Mumbai-based pulmonologist.

During the first week of June, the child, along with her parents reached Kochi. A CT scan and bronchoscopy revealed that the tube to the girl's left lung was completely shrunk. It was then restored using rigid bronchoscopy. The procedure was done in two different stages and the girl’s lung was completely restored back to normal. After the procedure, she was able to walk without much difficulty.

The girl, who was discharged from the hospital on Saturday, returned to Mumbai with her parents on Sunday. A team of doctors headed by Dr. Tinku Joseph, chief of interventional pulmonology at the hospital, restored the lung back to normal. Dr. Tinku said that around 20 % of the patients affected with TB will suffer breathing issues and it is curable with bronchoscopic techniques.

"Interventional Pulmonary unit at Amrita has so far successfully treated around 40 cases of post TB airway stenosis, but this is for the first time that the lungs of a patient with more complex XDR TB have been restored," said Dr. Tinku.