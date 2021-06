By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a long lay-off period, churches in the district reopened for Sunday Mass with participation from the faithful. Parishes in those areas with a test positivity rate (TPR) of less than 16 per cent were allowed to open the churches for services.

However, only 15 parishioners were allowed to participate in the Mass. "Depending on the situation, the respective vicars can take the decision on reopening," said Fr Mathew Kilukkan, Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.