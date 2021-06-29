Final-semester UG, PG examinations get under way in Ernakulam’s colleges

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state government has permitted colleges to conduct examinations offline, almost all autonomous colleges in the district have drawn up schedules for the final semester under-graduate and post-graduate programmes.

Some colleges have already kicked-off the examinations. The move has come as a major relief for the students, especially those who wish to enroll for higher studies. The examinations had been delayed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

“We welcome the decision of the colleges to conduct the examinations now as it is the right time,” said Chandu K S, a BA Malayalam, final year student of Maharaja’s College. The exams had kicked-off at the college on Monday. “If the examinations had been postponed beyond July, then it would have been difficult for students to seek admissions to various PG courses,” he said.

Mathew George, principal, Maharaja’s College, said particular care was taken to ensure the safety of the students who had appeared for the examinations on the first day.