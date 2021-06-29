Gangsters launch daring attack on youth on Kochi Metro station premises

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Glaring presence of CCTV surveillance system and security staff at Kochi Metro stations seem to have no deterrent effect on gangs in the city when it comes to carrying out their nefarious activities in these areas. City police have launched a detailed probe into the incident in which a youth was allegedly attacked by a gang inside MG Road metro station on April 5.

Though the police initially took the incident as a skirmish between two persons, probe revealed that it was a planned operation to target the victim when he was alone at the station waiting to board a train to Edappally. Police have decided to take the case seriously as it took place on Kochi Metro station premises.

“Everyone knows that Kochi Metro station premises and areas surrounding it are high-security zones. Still, the accused decided to attack their target,” said a senior police officer.

Police are on the lookout for the accused identified as Haris, 27, and Thanveer, 27, of Fort Kochi, based on a complaint lodged by Samson Francis, 27, of Kochi. Kochi Metro police station which registered an FIR (4/2021) has charged IPC Sections 341, 294 (b), 323, 506 and 34 against the accused. “It is suspected that one of the accused has other cases pending against him. Probe revealed that five persons came to the station as planned to attack the youth,” said a police officer. Police have retrieved visuals of the incident from the CCTV surveillance system.

Samson Francis, who spoke to TNIE, said he never expected that someone would attack him inside a Metro station premise which is considered a high-security zone. “They had an issue with me as I was in friendship with a girl known to them. On April 5, one of them confronted me when I was travelling with the family of my friend. As I had a work assignment at Edappally, I decided to park my car and take the metro service from MG road station after dropping the family.

When I took the ticket and was proceeding to the platform, one of the gang members came to me and pulled me to a corner. Soon others joined and started assaulting me. I cried for help and security staff rushed to the spot and rescued me,” said Samson who was later admitted to hospital with injuries on neck and pain on head.