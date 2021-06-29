Kochi Metro Phase II land acquisition by December

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The proceedings to acquire land for Kochi metro’s proposed phase II expansion from Jawaharlal Nehru International (JLN) Stadium to Infopark via Kakkand are progressing. In a Facebook Live, District Collector S Suhas said 386 parcels of land are required for the second phase and that the special land acquisition drive had already been launched. “A total of 386 parcels of land need to be acquired. Most of them are situated on the 10km reach between Palarivattom and Infopark.

The 286 parcels of land will be handed over by August. The remaining ones on the 1.2 km between Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Palarivattom will be completed by December. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) had started preparatory works on land already handed over,” he said. There will be 11 stations along the extension from JLN Stadium, including Palarivattom Junction, Palarivattom (traffic) signal, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, Kunnumpuram, Kakkanad Junction, Kochi Special Economic Zone, Chittethukara, Rajagiri, Infopark I and Infopark II. The proposal submitted by KMRL is under the consideration of the Union government and the nod from the Centre for the second phase is expected soon.

Meanwhile, the collector said the land acquisition for Phase 1 (b) of Kochi metro between SN Junction and Tripunithura will be completed in another four months.