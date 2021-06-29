Right cure for the curved spine 

Dr Krishna Kumar R By

KOCHI: “Doctor, can you cure my curved spine?” Elizabeth, a 36-year-old mother of two children, asked me in the consultation room. “I want to look normal, I want to wear clothes that other women do. I want to get rid of this pain and breathing problems” she said.

I reassured her there is a treatment for her curve. She was quite disfigured, her body leaning to one side with uneven hips and shoulders, and a large hump on her back! Her condition is called scoliosis or an abnormal curve of the spine. The world over, two to three per cent people are suffering from the condition.

What is scoliosis?

Scoliosis research society defines scoliosis as a lateral curvature of the spine more than 10 degrees. This condition commonly affects growing children and is associated with rotation of the vertebral bones as well. As the ribs are attached to the spine, this rotation causes an abnormal projection of the ribs on one side called a rib hump. This hump at the back creates a Cosmetic deformity. This also can cause uneven projection of the chest in front. As the deformity increases, one shoulder may be at a higher level than the other.

Scoliosis and its causes

Some children are born with it. Some children develop at an early age known as early-onset scoliosis. But most of the commonly seen scoliosis is known as adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS). The reason for this kind is unknown.

Scoliosis can occur due to some other diseases such as those affecting the neuromuscular system (cerebral palsy, neurofibromatosis, myopathy, polio etc). Persons developing Scoliosis in adulthood is termed adult spinal deformity or adult scoliosis. This may be associated with back pain, leg pain with or without leg numbness.

Signs and Symptoms

Commonly seen in growing adolescent girls. Most of them are thin and slender. As these children enter into the rapid growth phase of adolescence, the height increases and in some of them the spine starts to bend sideways. This usually occurs before the start of the menstrual cycle in girls. In the early stages, minor changes may not be noticeable. Eventually, the rib hump, shoulder and pelvic asymmetry begin to show.

Misconceptions

Bad Posture

Parents usually complain that the child is sitting, standing or lying down in awkward postures and they believe this is the cause for scoliosis. The truth is because of scoliosis, the child looks to be in a bad posture

Heavy school bags and scoliosis

The usage of heavy school bags does not cause scoliosis

Genetic issue

In rare cases scoliosis is seen in some families, there is no proven data to show that it has genetic causes

Complications

Cosmetic deformity and psychosocial impact

Many people affected with scoliosis have significant cosmetic deformity preventing them from wearing body shaped proper dresses

Breathing problems

The bent spine pushes towards the lungs causing compression of the lungs and reduced respiratory capacity. Some of them feel breathlessness while running, climbing steps etc. In very rare and extreme cases, even cardiac function may be affected