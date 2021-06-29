Under their wings

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Discussions have been active on various platforms and on social media about the increasing violence against women. The need to educate and empower women, instil self-confidence in them and make them self-reliant are some of the key suggestions that have emerged. However, a group of activists in Kochi feel speaking against violence alone will not bring about any change, but strong action is needed. It prompted them to start Chiraku (wing), a centre to help women exploited for dowry. It is a platform to provide legal aid and counselling to those who look for support.

The decision by young wives Vismaya (in Alappuzha), Archana (in Kovalam) and Suchithra (in Alappuzha) to end their lives after allegedly suffering torture at their husbands’ houses had triggered widespread call for action. Writer and activist Thanuja Bhattathiri and advocate Maya Krishnan said ‘Chiraku’ (wing) will be a non-profit centre to help women who suffer from similar tyrannies.

“We have been speaking about dowry killings and domestic violence at various venues for nearly three decades and it’s sad that we are witnessing such deaths even in 2021. So, we thought of doing something. A few like-minded friends joined us and we gave it a small beginning here at Kadavanthra,” said Thanuja.

As state president of Grihalakshmi Vedi, Thanuja has handled women’s issues.

She is also the chairperson of the internal compliance committee (ICC) at the Medical Trust Hospital and a member of the ICC in the Postal Department.“A bitter truth we found while dealing with family issues was that women tend to withdraw complaints at the last minute and put the blame on those who supported them to file it. Many want to give just a warning to the abusive husband or in-laws. We want them to reunite, but those who help the abused should not be blamed in the future,” she said.

The problem with the bride’s parents is mainly the taboo of divorce/separation, particularly in families that are in a better financial situation. Economically backward families, on the other hand, are not much bothered about the separation though they do not have enough money to support the woman after she is brought back. Awareness is needed in the families, especially for parents and male children, many feel.

Maya said all complaints would be considered in detail and action would be taken based on merit. “We do not offer to solve all the issues. We plan to extend help in genuine cases. People often close the doors of their house once the bride enters and this situation has to change. Some women might need help for rescue, others need counselling. So we will treat each case separately,” she said.

An office for Chiraku has been set up at Kadavanthra, with a secretary to handle the queries and complaints. An email and phone number to contact those at the office will be shared soon. At present, the office deals with issues related to dowry, share of wealth and gold. To file a complaint (through email), the petitioner should attach a copy of the receipt they received from the police station, after launching the complaint. If they are reluctant to go to the police directly, the centre will help them file a complaint.

HELP FOR ALL

Writer and activist Thanuja Bhattathiri said enquiries have come from people in other districts and soon they would start similar centres in all the districts. She added the mission was not to end all domestic violence cases in a single day but to take a step forward and do everything in their capacity to help suffering women.