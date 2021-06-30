Two held with 2.2 kg ganja during vehicle check 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday arrested two youths with 2.2 kg of ganja at Avenue Road, Panampilly Nagar, in Kochi. According to police, two youths, who were travelling on a motorcycle, were intercepted during a routine vehicle checking. The arrested were identified as Akhil Krishna, 22, of Vaikom, and Sauravu, 21, of Kaipattoor in Ernakulam.

According to police, the accused persons procured ganja from Kambam in Tamil Nadu and was selling it in small quantities in Kochi. Apart from ganja, J15,500 in cash, plastic covers and a camera were seized. Both were produced before the magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.