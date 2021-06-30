Farmers to get marketing boost

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dinesh V (name changed), a tapioca farmer from Muvattupuzha, received a better return this time as compared to last year. However, the second wave posed yet another roadblock, with no takers for his produce. This is the plight of many who ventured into agriculture last year. Without a good support system, they are not able to sustain their farming plans.

Lack of a marketing space or inability to produce value-added products is the major issue. To tackle this, the Kerala State Co-operative Marketing Federation Ltd (Marketfed) has devised various plans. “We are still taking baby steps in agriculture marketing. Government should involve subject experts in the matter and formulate progressive policies for the same. Marketfed is ready to offer technical support to farmers. Even after all these months of food kit distribution, we are yet to consider the possibility of adding vegetables into these packets. This would help farmers a lot,” said the official.

A rotation policy in the produce collected from farmers will ensure a democratic approach and ensure stable revenue. Middle-level procuring agencies like Consumerfed can assist the programme by reaching out to farmers. It will be a win-win for all,” said the Marketfed official.

The official also suggested utilising cooperative bank network to sell the products. “The state has a long list of cooperative banks in rural areas. If they can allow free counters for farmers, products can be sold to customers without having to invest much on infrastructure,” said the official.

PRE-PLANNING TO CUT PRICE SOAR

Marketfed officials also pointed out the need to curb soaring prices of vegetables like tomato, onion and potato. “Pre-planned procurement of vegetables straight from farmers will ensure stability in market prices. As per the Union Government’s ‘Top scheme’, states can buy the required quantity of produce from procuring areas. The Centre is ready to bear 50 per cent of the expenses in the first phase. Since Kerala is a consumer state which doesn’t produce many pulses and vegetables, we can preserve a buffer stock of these items in procurement areas like Nasik and utilise them when the prices soar here,” said the official.