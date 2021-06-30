Four helpless from Kerala women await kindness

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Mary Juse Kalipparambil was pregnant with her only daughter Shini when her husband left her over 20 years ago. She lives in Kannamaly near Chellanam and was the eldest of the three daughters of Juse and Elisua. Unfortunately, when Shini was born, she was found to be both hearing and speech impaired.

After the death of their parents, Mary, now 63, became the breadwinner of the family, while the youngest sister Mercy, 57, decided to take care of Shini and the other sister Elcy, 58, who is almost bedridden. Mary had been working as a labourer in a food processing company.

Recently, the company asked her to leave since she crossed the age of 60. The four-member family is in crisis now, and their tragedy worsened during the recent sea erosion that crippled Chellanam.“Elcy needs help to move around even for her basic needs. When a portion of the house was destroyed recently, she was shifted to a relative’s house.

Without Mary’s income, we don’t know how we will survive,” said Mercy. Shini passed Class XII with good marks, but the financial conditions of the family restricted her from going for higher studies, added Mercy. Three elderly women are now waiting for the mercy of benevolent hearts to support the differently.