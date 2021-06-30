KSRTC increases services

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The services of the Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which resumed as part of the unlock proceedings, are slowly gathering momentum. In Ernakulam, a total of 311 services were conducted on Tuesday which included inter-district buses.

“As per the instructions of the state government, we are conducting services to the areas where there is demand. As the services are conducted following Covid protocol, there should be at least a minimum number of passengers on the route. The buses will not have a stop at containment zones,” said District Transport Officer V M Thajudheen Sahib. He said the interstate services are yet to be relaunched.