More police dogs to trace Kochi’s drug rackets

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Bravo, a sniffer dog, has been quite instrumental in helping the police nab drug peddlers in the city. Now, city police have decided to bring in two more dogs like Bravo to join the Urban Patrol and launch a massive drive against drug rackets in the city.

Police claim that with this, the 27 identified drug hotspots in the city will be under close surveillance. The Urban Patrol squads are trained canines that can follow a scent left behind by an individual to identify items in their possession or dropped by them. Bravo, the Labrador, trained to detect and find narcotic substances, including ganja, has been working with the Kochi City Police, District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and other agencies. The new team members Julie and Tessy are specially trained Doberman.

K A Thomas, ACP, Kochi City Police Narcotic Cell, said the addition of two more dogs to the squad will be a boost to the existing surveillance. “The police have devised out a long-term plan to end the drug menace. We have identified 27 hotspots where five or more cases of drug abuse and drug peddling have been reported,” he said. Such areas include Fort Kochi, Mattanchery, Kakkanad, Kaloor and Infopark.

Officials said, Tessy and Julie completed their training in Haryana. Police officers in plain clothes will be deployed on duty at the hotspots too. The squad members will collect inputs from the residents association and janamaitri committees.

Police said the cases registered under NDPS Act are showing a dip in the city in the backdrop of the Covid pandemic. “In the first stage, we are imparting awareness programmes. With the help of student police cadets, school protection groups, and other organisations, we will identify drug abusers among students and provide counselling to them,” said Thomas.

Enforcement figures

2021(Jan 1-May 30)

NDPS cases-447

Arrested-504

Ganja seized-38 kg

Hashish oil-1.5 kg

LSD stamp-733 nos

Nitrazepam tablets-108 nos