Sighting of ‘drone’ above indigenous aircraft carrier turns out to be false alert

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An alert on suspected drone sighting in the early hours above Cochin Port premises, where India’s indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, is anchored for last leg of tests before sea trials, on Tuesday resulted in multiple agencies including CISF, Navy, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Kerala Police carrying out led probe and finally ruling out it any such threat.

According to official sources, the alert came from CISF personnel deployed for security duty on the port premises where the aircraft carrier is anchored. The alert said that an aircraft resembling a drone was spotted flying above the high-security zone sometime between 3am and 5am with lights flashing. Following the alert, a team of Indian Navy officials, Kerala Police and IB reached the spot and launched a coordinated probe to trace the drone. A high alert was sounded and the Navy personnel were put on stand by for an offensive operation if the drone was spotted again.

“The entire area is a no-fly zone and radars have been installed scanning for any unauthorised flying objects. We did a scanning for any drone frequencies and couldn’t find any. However, we could trace a civilian aircraft that flew through the air space at that point of time,” said an official.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said there was such an alert from the CISF but a detailed probe confirmed it as a false alarm. Port officials also confirmed that the alert was found to be false after the agencies carried out a detailed probe. According to the probe details and verification report from Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), an Indigo Airbus from Thiruvananthapuram passed over Kochi/Willingdon Island at 4.47am at 5,000 ft and took turning finals at around 4.52am for landing on runway 9 at Kochi airport at 4.56 am. Officials said aircraft could be seen from the ground on clear nights and the probe found that the timing of the flight and the alert confirmed it to be a civilian aircraft. Intelligence officials said there has been a countrywide alert on possible drone strikes at high-security establishments following the drone attack on the Air Force base in Jammu on Sunday.