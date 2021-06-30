Tourist bus operators hold vehicle chain to protest govt apathy 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pandemic has been a bane for every sector. However, the effect felt in some was more drastic than others. The biggest jolt was felt by those associated with the tourism industry. Besides the hospitality industry, another important part of the tourism sector that got completely paralysed was the tour bus operators. With 100 per cent of their buses in the sheds, the owners are finding it difficult to meet the loan repayment memos being sent by the banks.

“We represent around 3,100 members in Kerala and have a total fleet strength of 16,000 vehicles,” said Rijas A J, district president, Contract Carriage Operators Association (CCOA). According to him, before Covid, more than 20,000 contract carriages used to ply on the state roads ferrying tourists safely from one place to another. “Since we are the only service providers who are with the beginning to the end of a tour, our staff play a vital role in bringing Kerala’s tourism to the forefront.

However, contract carriage operators and their employees are not included in the revival packages,” said Binu John, state president of CCOA. “But when it comes getting to government support, we are always ignored,” he added. “We are not considered for Kerala tourism events. For the government, it seems, our role ends once the clients are dropped off at the event venues,” said Binu.

On Tuesday, tour bus operators from all over the state came together to bring their plight before the government by organising a protest, in which over 4,000 vehicles from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod formed a chain. According to Rijas, tour bus operators in the district lined up their buses from Aroor to Vadakara. He said, “We are demanding to recognise contract carriage tourist vehicles and staff as part of the tourism industry. We should be considered in the Chief Ministers’ Tourism Loan Assistance.” According to him, they are paying `12,000 per bus per year for the welfare fund.

“We request the chief minister to recommend the welfare board to issue interest-free loans to both employers and employees and also direct the transport department not to collect road tax until this pandemic ends,” said Rijas. The tour bus operators also demanded vaccination of their drivers on a priority basis since domestic tour agents insist on vaccination certificates.