Cusat researchers to develop smart fabric

KOCHI: Scientists with the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) are on the threshold of achieving a breakthrough in developing ‘smart fabric’ that can produce and store energy. The plans of the scientists got recognition when the researcher was awarded the first Kairali Awards, 2020, instituted by the Kerala State Higher Education Council for contributions in the field of research.

The research team comprises Jabeen Fatima M J, recipient of the Kairali Gaveshaka Puraskaram, and Prasanth Raghavan, associate professor, Department of Polymer Science and Rubber Technology, Cusat.

“The energy-storing ‘smart fabric’ in the making is expected to achieve results with utmost quality and can be used in multiple fields. This is because the present generation is leaping towards the next level of portable gadgets that need an uninterrupted flow of power,” said the team.