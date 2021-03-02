240 test Covid positive in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 240 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Monday. Three health workers are also among the infected. The sources of infection of five people remain unknown.Majority of the cases were reported from North Paravoor, Ashamanoor, Thrikkakara, Angamaly, Tripunithura and Edathala.

The district also recorded 500 recoveries on the day. As many as 8,583 people are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the district. A total of 7,509 people are being treated for the disease at their homes, while 398 are being treated at various hospitals in the district.