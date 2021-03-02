Arjunan Master award conferred on Sreekumaran Thampi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first M K Arjunan Master award was conferred on lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi on Monday. The event was organised by M K Arjunan Master Foundation in association with Medical Trust Hospital.

Sreekumaran Thampi said, “This award ignites a lot of emotions in me. Since 1968, Arjunan Master has been a strong presence when my film songs found acclaim.

It is with happiness that I receive this award with my right-hand while grief makes my left-hand heavy,” he added. John Fernandez, MLA, presided. T J Vinod, MLA, released a book on Arjunan Master by Palluruthy Subair titled ‘Paurnami Chandrika’. Award and citation were handed over by Medical Trust MD P V Antony and Arjunan Master’s children.