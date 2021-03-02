STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cochin Smart Mission dedicates 5 major projects to city residents

Since the model code of conduct is in force, no official inaugural function held. The open spaces have been developed with the aim of allowing  families to spend time together

Published: 02nd March 2021 05:24 AM

Renovated Vasco da Gama square

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving a smart face to Kochi city by developing more open spaces where the public can spend time together, the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) has launched five prestigious public space projects. As the election model code of conduct is already on, there was no official inaugural function. Under the project, five major public spaces in the city and West Kochi were renovated and reopened.

Dutch Palace entry area
Dutch Palace is one of the most visited locations of tourists in Mattancherry. To improve the visibility of the ASI-protected monument, the entry area was redesigned with heritage-themed paving and lighting. Improved visibility of the monument will further attract tourists and lift the morale of citizens. The total project cost is Rs 1.21 crore.
 
Marine Drive: Tata canal to Kettuvallam bridge
The Marine Drive Walkway, being a landmark of Ernakulam, required a facelift. The stretch of 740 m has been renovated with ample facilities for recreation for all age groups. Green spaces for relaxation, open gyms and play areas for children. Energy-efficient lighting has also been provided. Toilet facilities are being developed along the walkway.

“Operation and maintenance will be carried out for three years by the contractor. The 2.2 km stretch is being renovated to create an uninterrupted open-space corridor linking Rajendra Maidan to Tata Canal,” according to CSML. The total cost for developing stretch one is Rs 3.35 crore.

VASCO DA GAMA SQUARE

The Vasco da Gama Square which hosts major cultural events in Fort Kochi is also a favourite shooting location, where many hit movies were shot. The total project cost was `1.95 crore. “The upgradation of the Vasco da Gama Square intends to improve the existing beach walkway and connected historic landmarks in Fort Kochi.

Various improvements made in the area include re-laying of the existing cobblestones for uniform pavement, energy-efficient lighting matching the heritage theme and better seating facilities. Universally accessible infrastructure is ensured by constructing ramps and tactile tiles to cater to the needs of specially-abled people. The walkway was converted into a walkway-cum-gallery area for hosting public events like Biennale and Carnival,” according to CSML officers. 

