Hearing loss: Early diagnosis means timely intervention

According to World Health Organisation, close to five in every 1,000 infants are born with or develop hearing loss in early childhood.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: According to World Health Organisation, close to five in every 1,000 infants are born with or develop hearing loss in early childhood. In India, over 27,000 children are born deaf every year. Hearing impairment or loss is often neglected as it is rarely perceivable and in most cases, the diagnosis is delayed.
“Having come a long way in my hearing journey, I can testify to the importance of screening and early intervention.

My life changed completely after being able to hear with my cochlear implants and I wish to share the joy with others. Hence, I decided to become a doctor and specialise in ENT to make a positive impact in the lives of those with hearing loss,” said Rizwana P A, who received a cochlear implant when she was five years old. Currently, she is studying MBBS at Kottayam Medical College. 

The Universal Newborn Hearing Screening (UNHS) test helps in early detection of congenital hearing loss and is vital to detect hearing impairment in newborn babies and to ensure early intervention. While UNHS screening is mandatory in other developed countries, India is yet to include it in the list of mandatory health screening procedures for newborns. However, Kerala stands as a welcome exception. 

“Currently, newborn screening for hearing is being done in 61 government hospitals across the state. Around 1,200 children have been operated under the Cochlear Implant Scheme in the state in the last eight years. It is amazing to see how the lives of so many children in our state are being transformed. This World Hearing Day, I urge everyone to work together to spread awareness on all platforms so we can tackle hearing loss effectively,” said Dr Mohammed Asheel, executive director, Kerala Social Security Mission. 

In the absence of a national screening program, parents are dependent on identifying hearing impairment in their wards through language learning and comprehension over an extended period. Such delays cost children up to 24 months of precious time of cognitive development.Many young-adults and children like Rizwana have benefited from advanced technology of cochlear implants and are able to lead normal lives. But unfortunately, there are many more who do not get help on time.

“If hearing aid does not help, a cochlear implant remains the only solution. With conducive rehabilitation post implant, patients can return to their routine. Under the Kerala government’s Sruthitharangam programme, we have more than 1,200 children receiving the gift of hearing. Our centre has conducted more than 500 cochlear implant surgeries so far,” said Dr Muhammed Noushad, director of Dr Noushad’s ENT Hospital and Research Centre.

