STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Skill Ride 

Nineteen-year-old Jeevan Saju found a way to use his photo morphing skills to purchase his beloved bike

Published: 02nd March 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: What does a 19-year-old teenager love the most? No need to guess! Bikes, of course! However, most boys realise their dream of zooming past the city roads on their very own motorbike by pestering their parents. Not in the case of Jeevan Saju. After getting a stern ‘no’ from his father Shaju Enai, this youngster from Angamaly decided to get one by himself.

“My father told me I could get a bike with my own money after I secured a job,” said Jeevan. So he acted on the words and decided to use his passion for motography (a portmanteau of motorbikes and photography) to earn money. “I have been dabbling in photography for a while. I love editing the pictures I take to make them stand out,” said Jeevan whose father and mother are artists themselves.

So, Motography? According to Jeevan, it is a huge craze all over the world. “It involves editing photographs which have automotives like motorcycles as the main subject. You mix two or three different themes to set a background giving the photograph an all-new look making it stand out. The photos become very vibrant,” he added.

Jeevan started by uploading the modified photographs of bikes on his Instagram page. “At first, I used to get likes from my friends. “However, all that changed with more and more people following his Instagram handle. “Some people approached me asking whether I could do similar work for them,” he said.According to him, the edits are done as per the specifications of the customers. “They provide the main photograph and brief me on the details they need on the modified photos. The fee is discussed according to the work,” said Jeevan.

“I might have done more than 3,000 projects till date,” said the youngster who has more than 35,000 Instagram followers and counting. Jeevan has worked for clients based in 24 different countries apart from India. “I get customers from Russia, the USA, the UK and other European countries,” he said. 

So did he buy the bike? “Oh yes!” said Jeevan. In just a few months after he began motography, Jeevan earned `1.83 lakh. “I used that money to buy a Yamaha bike,” said Jeevan. “Since motography has become my passion, I decided to join an animation and designing course at Kothamangalam Yeldo Mar Baselius College after Class XII,” he added. Now, Jeevan goes on bike rides with his friends and also clicks photos on the trips which then he uses in his motography works.    

Follow him on Instagram @motorgrapher_kid_

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp