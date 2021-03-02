Waterlogging: Nod for canal-linking project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has given administrative sanction for the Rs 52 lakh project for linking two canals along Jacob Vallanatt road and Chittoor road to avoid waterlogging near Town Hall area during monsoon.The project aims to connect the canals on St Vincent Road and allow the water to enter Market canal.

Earlier, LSGD engineers and irrigation department engineers had conducted a joint inspection in the area to find a solution to the waterlogging issue.

“A directive has already been given to the authorities concerned to initiate the tender process. Only the technical approval has to be obtained from Kochi Corporation. The engineering division of Kochi Municipal Corporation is in charge of the work,” said T J Vinodh.