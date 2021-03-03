STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Breaking the silence on the bad touch

Here’s a book that helps parents and children discuss topics like child sexual abuse and personal safety

Published: 03rd March 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ishwarya Kumar Ahmed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a world where children are no longer safe anywhere, parents and educators can’t afford to brush over disturbing but much-needed topics of discussion like personal safety and child sexual abuse. 
While these conversations may be difficult to have, two women, who are mothers themselves, have come up with a book that may help make this job easier. Safe Over Sorry (SOS) has been penned by Bengaluru-based Ishwarya Kumar Ahmed and Chennai-based Sudhalini Devadason, who are the co-founders of Upturn Learning, a community organisation that works on socially responsible topics in the realm of parenting and childhood. 

Over the course of 66 pages, the interactive and illustrative workbook presents activities and age-appropriate safety lessons, to introduce children to the concept of personal safety. Some of the topics it covers are safe-unsafe feelings and how to deal with them, recognising and dealing with inappropriate touches, dealing with strangers and standing up to bullying.

 “We believe it is important to say it early, say it often, and say it clearly. The book is targeted at kids aged between four and seven,” says Devadason.  The main characters of the book are Mia, a 6-year old girl, and Zac, her classmate and best friend, who talk about topics that they learn every day related to personal safety. While the book can be read in one sitting, Devadason and Ahmed recommend taking one topic at a time. 

Each chapter of the book has the following sections: An introduction for the parent/educator to help understand the objective of the topic, illustration-based content for the child to read and discuss with the parent or educator, activities that bring the learning to life, and a ‘Let’s Chat’ section at the end of every chapter that encourages a discussion to recap what the child has learned.  The book took a couple of years to complete, with the women conceptualising the idea back in 2018. 

“We felt that children need to be prepared with ‘what if’ questions for scenarios. We interacted with schools, corporates, parents and children mainly as part of our initial research.We used modalities like panel discussions, focus groups, interviews and surveys.

We also reached out to experts in the US who have been working on prevention of child sexual abuse for decades and did a deep dive analysis of the kind of content that works without threatening children in anyway about the world around them,” explains Ahmed, who adds that the book has a lot to do with their motherhood. “It was certainly an emotional process because our own children flash in front of our eyes.” 

And the two women want to help as many children as possible. “For each copy of Safe Over Sorry sold, we promise to train one underprivileged child on personal safety awareness. We have collaborated with NGOs to help implement this. It is for corporates, donors, parenting groups, anyone who wants to be part of this movement,” says Devadason. 
The book is available on Amazon and Flipkart at Rs 499.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp