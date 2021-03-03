MLA lodges complaint with Guv over fake campaign

By Express News Service

KOCHI: VP Sajeendran, MLA, on Tuesday, alleged that CPM and its official mouthpiece ‘Desabhimani’ were involved in a fake campaign with the help of a person, who was suspended from the Congress years ago, to malign the image of him and his family members. “The person, who was ousted from the party, alleged that the MLA and his personal staff conducted illegal bank transactions.

However, this was false. The said account was opened during the 2016 elections and the money received in this account was the fund from KPCC and donations from friends for meeting the expenses of campaigning,” he said. The MLA said that he lodged complaints with Governor, Chief Election Officer and District Returning Officer against the fake campaign by misinterpreting the official documents intended to malign his image in public.