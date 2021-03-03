Risks of metro pillar on stretches to be studied

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the increased number of recent accidents involving metro pillars, National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has decided to conduct a study on the high-risk accident zones on city roads where the metro pillars are situated. A week ago, two youngsters died when their bike lost control and rammed one of the metro pillars on SA Road near Elamkulam.

Though authorities have identified the stretch as the most accident-prone area in the city with eight fatal accidents being reported since September 2020, no appropriate steps have been taken so far to ensure the safety of the motorists there.

“We conducted a safety audit in 2019 based on the accident analysis reports from 2016 to 2019. But that report which identified 39 high-risk black spots in the city didn’t analyse the impact of metro pillars on road safety.

Now we are preparing another road safety audit in Kochi by analysing the road accident reports from 2018 to 2020 which will look at the risks posed by metro pillars,” said NATPAC junior scientist S Ebin Sam. As per the 2019 NATPAC study report, high accident-prone locations in the city included Vyttila and Kundannoor junctions before the construction of the flyovers.