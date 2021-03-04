ED serves notice on Ebrahim Kunju to appear for interrogation on Mar 22

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday served notice on former works minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, asking him to appear for questioning on March 22 as part of probe into alleged money laundering case against him. Ebrahim Kunju had appeared before the agency earlier also in the case. He had submitted some documents that the money credited by him was money was subscription amount collected for a vernacular daily.

The case pertains to the alleged deposit of around Rs 10 crore into the account of a vernacular daily in 2016. The money was credited through two banks in Kochi following demonetisation. It was following a complaint by Kalamassery native Girish Babu that the Kerala High Court had ordered ED to conduct a probe. According to the complainant, the money credited by the former minister was received as commission from controversial Palarivattom flyover project. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had arrested him in the corruption case related to construction of the flyover.

