Kochi Range DIG removed as election observer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police department has removed Kochi Range DIG Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar as police observer for general assembly elections for the state of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. As many as 50 IPS, IAS and IRS officers from the state were selected as election observers. Kaliraj’s name has been pulled off the list as the officer requested the police higher-ups to relieve him from duty.

The circular from the Police Headquarters said the officer sought an exemption as he will be actively involved in election-related duties in the Kochi police range. Kochi police have four districts under its jurisdiction and the 2005 batch IPS officer informed his seniors his reluctance to take up the observer’s job citing this. Following this, Police Chief Loknath Behera on Tuesday wrote to the CEO requesting him to remove Kaliraj from the roster.