New office-bearers for CII Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sreenath Vishnu, executive director, Brahmins Foods India Pvt Ltd has been elected as the chairman of CII Kerala State Council for the year 2021-22 while Geemon Korah, executive director and CEO at Kancor Ingredients is the new vice-chairman. Sreenath broke new ground for Brahmins Foods in setting up multi-crore production units across India. After his take over as the CEO in 2006, Geemon has spearheaded Kancor through an eight-fold growth. He was instrumental in establishing the joint venture between Kancor and Mane.