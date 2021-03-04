New office-bearers for CII Kerala

KOCHI: Sreenath Vishnu, executive director, Brahmins Foods India Pvt Ltd has been elected as the chairman of CII Kerala State Council for the year 2021-22 while Geemon Korah, executive director and CEO at Kancor Ingredients is the new vice-chairman. Sreenath broke new ground for Brahmins Foods in setting up multi-crore production units across India. After his take over as the CEO in 2006, Geemon has spearheaded Kancor through an eight-fold growth. He was instrumental in establishing the joint venture between Kancor and Mane.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Openhouse: Can two Stanford graduates' one-stop tutorial platform prove a Class Act?
Toolkit case: Environmentalist Subham Kar Chaudhuri gets transit anticipatory bail
COVID vaccination: Press Association urges Centre to include accredited journalists on priority bases
India vs England: Visitors throw away wicket advantage, bowled out for 205 on day one
17 per cent of food production globally wasted, UN report estimates
Over Rs 650 crore discrepancies found after raids on Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and others, claims IT Dept