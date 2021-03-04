Plywood manufacturer booked

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a surprise raid conducted by the officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a plywood manufacturing unit at Asamannoor in Ernakulam district was booked for misusing the ISI mark. Large quantities of marine plywood with fake ISI mark along with many stencils with fake ISI mark and licence number, used for marking on the plywood, were seized during the raid. Manufacturing and selling any product with BIS standard mark without BIS licence is punishable with imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of a minimum of `2,00,000 or both as per BIS Act 2016.