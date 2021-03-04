Renovated Paliyam Nada shops open

KOCHI: The renovated shop spaces at Paliyam Nada, which were inaugurated recently, will be opened for business from Thursday. The shops, renovated under the Muziris Heritage Scheme, will be accommodating traditional businesses like handloom, pottery, pandan mats making and carpentry.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Openhouse: Can two Stanford graduates' one-stop tutorial platform prove a Class Act?
Toolkit case: Environmentalist Subham Kar Chaudhuri gets transit anticipatory bail
COVID vaccination: Press Association urges Centre to include accredited journalists on priority bases
India vs England: Visitors throw away wicket advantage, bowled out for 205 on day one
17 per cent of food production globally wasted, UN report estimates
Over Rs 650 crore discrepancies found after raids on Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and others, claims IT Dept