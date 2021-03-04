WWF-India develops tools to help curb seashell trade

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The collection and sale of seashells in India have expanded exponentially in recent years, leaving enforcement agencies behind on their capacity to monitor the trade. TRAFFIC and WWF-India have developed new identification (ID) tools to help authorities identify marine mollusc species accurately, to strengthen enforcement action against traffickers.

Saket Badola, Head of TRAFFIC’s India Office and co-author of the ID tools said, “Seashells are sold openly not just at markets in coastal regions of India, but across the country. Correct identification of seized species is essential to better enforcement as it helps secure commensurate convictions through courts. We are hopeful that the new ID tools, probably one of their kind in India, will aid wildlife law enforcement officers in their initiatives to protect and conserve marine molluscs.”

Authored by Deepak V Samuel, Saket Badola, R Ravinesh, A Biju Kumar and Merwyn Fernandes, these new guides provide vital information about marine molluscs protected under India’s Wildlife (Protection) Act, their legal and conservation statuses, natural distribution, key identification features and the threats faced by them.

In the form of ID cards and posters, the new tools will be made available to wildlife law enforcement agencies, including the forest department, police, border security forces, customs and others. It can be obtained by reaching out to trafficind@wwfindia.net.