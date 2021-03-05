STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cancer centre to resume full-scale ops on Monday

OP consultation, chemotherapy to begin after nearly a year; theatre to function by month-end

Published: 05th March 2021 04:51 AM

Cancer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cancer patients in central Kerala can now heave a sigh of relief. For the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) is set to resume OP consultation and chemotherapy sessions on Monday. Earlier, after Covid patients from Ernakulam Medical College had been shifted to the CCRC building in March last year,  the CCRC was unable to provide treatment for cancer patients on its premises.“It is a major relief that  CCRC is reverting to normal,” said Geetha S, of Thrissur.

She said it is very difficult for her mother to travel back home after chemotherapy sessions. “At CCRC, she used to take rest for 2-3 hours or maybe more, but at the GH this was not very convenient. With CCRC resuming  treatment, several patients from afar will benefit,” she said.     

According to Moni Kuriakose, CCRC director, “We’ve been suffering the inconvenience for almost a year. A major relief with the Covid patients being shifted to Aluva taluk hospital is that all our staff will be able to attend to cancer patients. Earlier, doctors and staff had to work in shifts”. The operation theatre which had remained shut for over seven months will resume functioning only by this month-end after fumigation and testing, said Moni Kuriakose. 

Meanwhile, the bids invited by INKEL for the completion and construction of the new building have given new hope for speeding up the infrastructure development work at the CCRC. 

The bids have been invited for completion of construction-related work, including plumbing, electrical and mechanical work. It must be submitted before March 15. An INKEL source said that the construction and other related works are likely to be completed within two years. Presently, only 40 per cent of the work has been completed at the hospital.

